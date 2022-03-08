Work to restore popular garden in Fakenham begins

Fakenham Town Council has started work on the refurbishment of the cinema triangle garden in the market town, behind Central Cinema. - Credit: Vivienne Joslin

Work has begun to restore a popular open space in Fakenham.

Fakenham Town Council, with the help of Fakenham Garden Centre, has started work on the refurbishment of the cinema triangle garden, located behind Central Cinema in the Market Place.

A spokesman for FTC said the council had been putting money aside for regeneration projects in the town for several years.

The cinema triangle garden in Fakenham is found behind Central Cinema. - Credit: Vivienne Joslin

This latest development follows improvements to the library triangle which were completed during lockdown.

Work began on February 28, and will see shrubs and soil removed. Repair work is to be carried out on the walls and railings, while new flowerbeds with pollinator-friendly shrubs and plants are being planted.

The land is owned by North Norfolk by North Norfolk District Council, which has granted a licence to the town council for its restoration.

FTC hopes planting will be completed by the end of the month.

The garden centre team is being assisted by councillor Vivienne Joslin, the council's 'champion' gardener.