Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Town's new toilet block to open in March following lengthy delay

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:25 PM September 24, 2022
An architect's impression of the new toilet block in Wells.

An artist's impression of the new toilet block at Queen's Road car park in Fakenham - Credit: NNDC

Work to replace Fakenham's dated public toilets is set to resume after an unforeseen delay of several months. 

Upgrading the public loos at Queen’s Road car park got under way back in April with the old block's demolition

The public loos on Queenâ€™s Road car park in Fakenham were demolished on April 25

The toilet block at Queen's Road car park, Fakenham, was demolished in April 2022 - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The project had to be paused however, following the discovery of unrecorded cables belonging to UK Power Networks. 

It has taken the power company several months to relocate the cable which is not connected with the public convenience. 

But now North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has confirmed its work will recommence on Monday, September 26, and that the new facilities will be open for public use in March 2023. 

An architect's impression of the new toilet block in Fakenham.

An artist's impression of the new toilet block at Queen's Road car park in Fakenham - Credit: NNDC

NNDC is investing £568,000 to bring the public toilets in Fakenham and Wells up to modern standards. In Wells, the upgrade is taking place at the Stearman’s Yard car park.

The new blocks will have male, female and gender-neutral facilities, a family room and accessible toilets with Changing Places facilities.

