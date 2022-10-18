Skip placed at park entrance to prevent travellers from trespassing
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
A skip has been placed at a Fakenham park's entrance to prevent trespassing - weeks after travellers caused "thousands of pounds" worth of damage.
Fakenham Town Council (FTC) confirmed it had put the skip - which appears to be full of garden waste - in front of Aldiss Park as a temporary measure.
It comes after a pair of incidents in the town in August and September, which both resulted in a significant amount of rubbish - as well as human waste - being left behind.
Granville Hawkes, Fakenham town clerk, said FTC would conduct a "thorough review" before considering its next steps.
He added: "The town council is naturally concerned about protecting its estate, including Aldiss Park, from unauthorised trespass.
“The drawn-out incident at Aldiss Park during August left the area in a dreadful state, costing the council thousands of pounds to clear up. We are conscious this is council taxpayers' money which, frankly, could be much more usefully spent on community provision.
“To prevent a repeat of this episode, the skip was placed at the entrance to Aldiss Park as a temporary barrier.
"It will be removed once the situation has been thoroughly reviewed and a long-term solution to site security has been investigated.”
Back in August, travellers set up camp in Aldiss Park behind businesses in Hempton Road, before leaving behind an abundance of rubbish.
The park was closed for a number of days due to "possible contamination".
FTC then revealed “five skips worth of litter” had been discovered at the site. Specialist contractors were called in to remove asbestos, while councillors and volunteers cleared rubbish including human and animal waste.
Later that week, a separate group of travellers were seen on the field off Trap Lane, near Fakenham Sports Centre, with five caravans spending several days there.
Rubbish was again left behind.
John Lingwood, owner of Lawnwise and Leisure in Hempton Road, said he was right behind the skip being used as a temporary blockade.
He and his employees were among those who lent a helping to clear the mess at Aldiss Park.
“If it keeps people from parking up there, then it is a brilliant idea," he added.
"I'm fully in support of the skip as it keeps them away from the park."