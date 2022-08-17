Volunteers transform old telephone box into book exchange

Gerry Taylor; Anita Taylor, Roddie MacLeod, Elizabeth MacLeod; Martin Bateman; Paul Ebden; Julie Parker; Michael Parker, the volunteers who did the work on transforming the telephone box in Syderstone - Credit: Carole Appleby

They were once the best way for people to connect with each other while out and about.

But now, a village telephone box will be used to connect people with great literature.

The classic red structure in Syderstone, near Fakenham, has been completely refurbished and opened up as a book exchange for the community.

Dawn Niemann, Chair of Syderstone Parish Council, who cut the ribbon on the telephone box which was transformed into the box exchange - Credit: Carole Appleby

Inside is a collection of donated books has been moved from a jam-packed box in the high street.

They are now available for local people to borrow or swap, all free of charge.

An opening ceremony was hosted on Tuesday, August 16, by Dawn Niemann, chairman of Syderstone Parish Council.

She said: "The parish council is delighted that the book exchange has been such a huge success for the village.

“Enormous thanks are due to all the helpers and donors, but especially Gerry Taylor, who was responsible for making sure that the telephone box had a preservation order on it some years ago, which prevented it from being demolished or sold off elsewhere.

Photo of the refurbished phone box in Syderstone just prior to the opening of the box exchange - Credit: Carole Appleby

“The team of determined and dedicated volunteers worked together for many hours, getting it ready and in superb condition to house the book collection.

"It is a community asset that Syderstone can be justly proud of.”

Volunteers included the aforementioned Mr Taylor, Roddie MacLeod, a former BT telephone engineer, and Julie and Michael Parker, who oversaw a total repaint.

Mr Taylor also fitted the phone box out with shelving, made to measure in his garage.

Moreover, wood was donated by Paul Page, of Economy Timber at Syderstone Business Park, and the flooring was donated by Lee Reynolds, of North Norfolk Carpets and Tiles.

Elizabeth MacLeod; Michael Parker; Gerry Taylor; Paul Ebden; Roddie MacLeod; Dawn Niemann, by the refurbished telephone box, which has been transformed into the Syderstone book exchange - Credit: Carole Appleby

Paul Ebden, a local artist and craftsman, re-gilded the crowns on all four sides of the box and created the exterior signage.

Mr Taylor added, “It’s great to see so many people in Syderstone working together to create this book exchange.

“I took the initiative back in the 1990s to get the phone box registered as a listed building to preserve it for the village rather than it being scrapped.

“It was only last year that the current phone box became redundant and the parish council applied for permission to take it over as a village resource.”