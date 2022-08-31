Majority of travellers' caravans leave field near sports centre
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
A number of travellers who arrived in Fakenham have now departed.
Three out of five caravans left land off Trap Lane at some point between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning (August 30-31).
The travellers had arrived in Fakenham on Thursday last week, stopping on the field next to the sports centre.
On Wednesday (August 31), a staff member said two caravans remained, and were causing “no problem at all.”
A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said: “The land in question is owned by Fakenham Town Council (FTC), who we remain in constant contact with on this matter."
The travellers off Trap Lane were a separate group from those who arrived at Aldiss Park on August 15.
FTC served them with 'notice to quit' on August 17, and they left four days later.
However, the council closed the park due to contamination after discovering human waste, asbestos and what mayor Angela Glynn described as “five skips worth of rubbish.”
The town council is arranging for specialist contractors to remove the asbestos.