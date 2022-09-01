More human waste left behind by departing travellers

Two caravans appeared on the field next to Fakenham Sports Centre on Trap Lane - Credit: Aaron McMillan

More rubbish including human waste has been left behind by travellers on a field in Fakenham.

A week after arriving, all five caravans from an encampment on land next to Fakenham Sports Centre, off Trap Lane, have now departed.

Three left between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning (August 30-31), before the remaining two moved out on Wednesday.

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham, said: "A site inspection by councillors this morning (September 1) revealed the group has left rubbish on the field, including human waste.

“It is extremely disappointing to see this type of behaviour in our town.”

Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed due to 'possible contamination' - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A sign relating to "possible contamination" at Aldiss Park, where a separate group of travellers made camp last month, remains in place.

Fakenham Town Council discovered “five skips worth of litter”, asbestos and human and animal waste after their departure.

Specialist contractors are set to remove the asbestos, while councillors have cleared up the rubbish.