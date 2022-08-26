Park closed due to 'possible contamination' after travellers depart

Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed due to 'possible contamination' - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Two separate groups of travellers have appeared in a market town over the space of 10 days.

Fakenham Town Council has closed Aldiss Park in the town after discovering the park left in a ‘contaminated state’ after travellers set up camp there on August 15.

The town council served the travellers with notice to quit on August 17, and they left on the evening of August 21.

Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed after 'possible contamination' - Credit: Aaron McMillan

However, just a day after leaving, the town council examined the site to find an array of rubbish, including human waste, left behind.

Angela Glynn, mayor for Fakenham, said, “They left asbestos, goat, dog and human excrement.

“We cannot let the public use it until it has been cleansed properly.

The skip at Aldiss Park with rubbish collected after the travellers used the site in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We have asked North Norfolk District Council to get their clean-up team on site and, regrettably, the council will pick up the cost of the operation.”

A skip filled with rubbish can also be seen at the park.

It is unknown at this time when the park will reopen for the public to use.

On August 25, a separate group of travellers arrived on the land next to the Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trap Lane.

Two caravans appeared on the field next to Fakenham Sports Centre on Trap Lane - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Norfolk Police confirmed they were made aware of a traveller encampment in the Fakenham area at 5.38pm on August 25.

Officers have attended and are engaging with the individuals on site.

In the evening, there were two caravans on the site.

Both the town council and sports centre believe there are around five caravans on site on August 26.

We asked Norfolk Police for confirmation, but a spokesperson said as this is an evolving situation, they cannot confirm the number of caravans.

Two caravans appeared on the field next to Fakenham Sports Centre on Trap Lane - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Carl Fairbrother, general manager at Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, said: “We’ve had no issues with them.

"They kept themselves out of the way. They are welcome to have a shower in our facilities.”

At the time of writing, no notice of exit has been issued by the town council.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the presence of a group of travellers on the field next to the Fakenham sports centre. We are monitoring the situation in liaison with the Town Council, which owns the land in question, and Norfolk Constabulary.”

Tomorrow afternoon there is due to be a cricket match there between Fakenham Thirds and Beeston in the Norfolk Cricket League Division Two West on the field where the travellers currently are.

Mark Campbell, captain of Fakenham's third team confirmed that the game is still going ahead as of Friday afternoon.