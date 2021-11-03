Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

The owner of a Wells campsite says her heart sank after seeing the land had been earmarked for housing.

Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm, was left gutted after seeing the field home to their holiday park and horse paddock featured in the Wells Neighbourhood Plan.

Land at Mill Farm formed part of the consultation on Wells Neighbourhood Plan - Credit: Tiffany Wright

Last month, locals were invited to have their say on where future developments should be built in the town.

While the land at Mill Farm is owned by the Holkham Estate, Miss Wright said she had received no communication that it had been put forward.

“I received a message saying the field was included and my heart dropped,” she said.

“I went down to the consultation and had a chat with the officials, who were incredibly nice, but the fact it was a surprise and came second-hand was upsetting.

Mill Farm in Wells is home to a camping and caravan site - Credit: Tiffany Wright

“You'd think someone would have come and told us."

“At the end of the day, Holkham owns the land. It is their choice to do what they want."

Last month's drop-in sessions encouraged people to give feedback on a host of neighbourhood plan talking points.

But now, all Miss Wright can do is call on townsfolk to raise objections to the inclusion of Mill Farm, which has been at the heart of her family for generations.

Peter Rainsford, a town councillor and member of the Wells Neighbourhood Plan working party - Credit: Archant

Peter Rainsford, a town councillor and member of the neighbourhood plan working party, said the land had been submitted for consideration by its owner.

"It was submitted as part of a 'call for sites'," said Mr Rainsford.

"It is not the case that Wells Town Council or any other group has said 'we fancy a part of that land'. We have only presented sites that have been offered."

After sifting through public responses, the working party will present a draft plan to the people of Wells early next year.

James Bracey, general manager for land and property at Holkham Estate - Credit: Archant

James Bracey, general manager for land and property at Holkham, said the estate had mirrored the sites it submitted to the district council during the local plan process.

He added: "We recognise it is a very sensitive process and we will continue to engage at both district and local level on how this can move forward."

“Early discussions with some of those affected started in 2017, and will continue and become more specific if any of these sites are picked for potential development."



