'Disgusting' - households wait a month for bins to be collected

Wells Resident Carla Phillips was left waiting for a month for her rubbish to be collected

A woman from Wells has slammed her local council after her household waste was not collected for 30 days.

Carla Phillips and her neighbours had to wait exactly a month between bin collections, from August 30 to September 30.

During this period, neither recycling nor general waste were collected by North Norfolk District Council’s (NDDC) contractors, Serco.

An alleyway in Wells where some residents have left their rubbish after waiting a month for the collection

A spokesman for NNDC said the council was aware of some collections being missed, and that Serco was making attempts to catch up.

Back in August, the company said it was making changes to refuse collection routes to improve efficiency and accommodate new homes in the area.

These changes were introduced on Monday, September 5.

However, on September 27, NNDC said a number of collections had been missed owing to Serco's transitional period and the additional bank holiday for the Queen's funeral on September 19.

Mrs Phillips, who does not have space for a dustbin at her home and must instead label her bin bags, labelled the saga as "disgusting and terrible".

Wells Resident Carla Phillips was left waiting for a month for her rubbish to be collected

“I’m 84 and don't drive anymore," she said. "I find it difficult to lug my own garbage on foot to the local dump, which is a mile-and-a-half away."

With tongue very much in cheek, Mrs Phillips added: "Perhaps the council would like to accompany me on foot during this journey. We could have a picnic on the way. There are lots of sacks in the alleyway, so we could make a little party of it.

“Maybe we can change the name of the town from ‘Wells-next-the-Sea' to ‘Ratsville-next-the-Sea’. It would be more appropriate."

Mrs Phillips' neighbour, who declined to be named, said he had also waited for a month.

An alleyway in Wells where some residents have left their rubbish after waiting a month for the collection

The NNDC spokesman added: "We are working with Serco to resolve anomalies and will be proactively checking collections in this area over the next couple of weeks to make sure they take place.

"Wherever possible, please leave your bin and additional sacks of waste and assorted recycling at the collection point until a return is made.

"Whilst returns are currently taking longer than expected, these will take place as soon as possible."

Those waiting on a collection are advised to call Serco on 0330 109 9220.