New festival wants to serve alcohol and play music well into early hours

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:48 PM February 4, 2022
Natalie Imbruglia is set to perform at Wide Skies and Butterflies on the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham

A new family-friendly festival is bidding to serve alcohol and play music into the early hours of the morning.

Wide Skies and Butterflies, to be held at the Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, wants to sell alcoholic drinks until 3am on the Friday and Saturday nights of the weekend extravaganza. 

Festival team (L-R) Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham with Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The festival is taking place over three days from August 5 to 7, but organisers have also applied for a premises licence for Thursday, August 4, when campers start arriving. 

They are also seeking permission from North Norfolk District Council to play recorded music and screen films until 5am on the Friday and Saturday nights (into Saturday and Sunday mornings respectively). 

Natalie Imbruglia is famed for hits including Torn and Shiver - Credit: Supplied by Wide Skies and Butterflies

Under the prospective licence conditions, live music would come to an end at 11pm on Thursday and Sunday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday. 

Wide Skies and Butterflies is expected to have a strong 1990s feel. Among the acts already announced are Natalie Imbruglia, Cast and Toploader.

