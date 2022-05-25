Work under way to stabilise 'carbuncle' property

Scaffolding has been put up at 9A Norwich Street, Fakenham, as North Norfolk District Council begins work to stabilise the building - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Fakenham's mayor has expressed relief that work is under way to stabilise an "eyesore" building.

Scaffolding was put up at 9A Norwich Street - also known as Newman's Yard - on Wednesday, May 18, as North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) began work to stabilise the building.

Protective sheeting has also gone up at the front of the derelict property, which is formed of multiple flats.

It has been in a state of disrepair for several months and continued to deteriorate, with large cracks forming at the front of the building.

A spokesman for NNDC said: "We hope to complete internal works which require entry to the building within two weeks of our start date, but this is the subject of potential legal proceedings and we can’t comment further at this stage.”

Angela Glynn, recently elected as mayor of the market town, added: “It is so good to see that work is under way to further stabilise the Newman's Yard buildings, which have been in such a worrying state for a long time."