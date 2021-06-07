Lord Nelson's local looks ahead to exciting future

Published: 3:03 PM June 7, 2021

The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe is opening it's doors after refurbishment. Mike Phillips, Head of Retail Development, in front of one of the paintings. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new owners of a pub honouring Lord Nelson are confident they will have something for everyone as they look ahead to a bright summer.

The Lord Nelson at Burnham Thorpe - where the famous Lord Admiral himself used to drink - reopened its doors on June 3.

Mike Phillips, Woodforde’s head of retail development and operations, said they feel confident about offering one of the best and most unique pubs in the region.

“We are really confident that we can provide a friendly and community-based environment,” he said.

“It is a beautiful location, it is a historical and iconic building and we are honoured to be the guardian of such a fine property and we want it to be accessible so that everyone feels welcome.

“We are continuing to improve, like adding hooks so people can come on horseback.

“From cyclists to motorists, we are open for business to everyone. We believe we will have high-quality food, but we hope to engage with locals and regulars and return their village pub to the community.”

They are currently only offering drinks, adding food services once restrictions ease.

Their opening follows restoration and extension works costing more than £1 million carried out by Holkham Estate, which bought the Lord Nelson in July 2019.

The pub will have plenty on offer to honour Nelson, with art and articles to commemorate all the battles and ships Nelson is famous for.

The upholstered chair backs in the pubs ‘victory room’ will represent the “England expects that every man will do his duty", the signal sent by Nelson, from his flagship HMS Victory at the Battle of Trafalgar.

They are also working with the Royal navy to open a museum on the property, which they believe will be the smallest national museum in the country.

They are also looking for staff to join the team.

Mr Phillips said the pub is focused on making sure their staff have the best environment to work in.

“We are trying to be flexible with four on three off shift patterns, or hours to suit if they have children, we will have shifts that fit around personal life,” he said.

“There is a lot of negativity around the industry with anti-social hours and poor pay so we are offering competitive pay and benefits.

“We are focused on looking after our people, who then look after our people.”