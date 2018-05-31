Search

Lorry driver's four-minute parking bill could go to court

PUBLISHED: 17:17 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 18 February 2020

Gary King is prepared to take 4-minute parking bill to court. Picture: Archant

Gary King is prepared to take 4-minute parking bill to court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A lorry driver from north Norfolk is prepared to take a four-minute parking bill to court.

The spot in Millers Walk car park in Fakenham that Mr King parked. Picture: ArchantThe spot in Millers Walk car park in Fakenham that Mr King parked. Picture: Archant

Gary King, 69, is battling a charge issued in 2017 by National Parking Enforcement (NPE) for parking in Miller's Walk loading bay in Fakenham.

The lorry driver, who lives in the town, said he would not be bullied into paying the charge and was prepared to take the matter to court.

"It is totally unreasonable," said Mr King. "I think a judge would see it that way as well."

Mr King parked his car on January 8, 2017, to collect an item from Argos.

These are the signs on the enterance to the Millers walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:ArchantThese are the signs on the enterance to the Millers walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

He said that, when he arrived, he spoke to a parking warden and asked to park in the space - which is used as a loading bay.

He claims the warden gave him permission to do so, but to be quick. Mr King left the car park four minutes later.

Days later he received a parking charge notice from NPE for parking in a restricted area.

The spot in Millers Walk car park in Fakenham that Mr King parked. Picture: ArchantThe spot in Millers Walk car park in Fakenham that Mr King parked. Picture: Archant

Mr King wrote back, explaining the situation, along with a copy of the collection note from Argos.

The invoice has been passed through two debt collectors, Debt Recovery Plus and Zenith Collections, who offered Mr King the chance to pay off the debt, before Gladstone Solicitors advised him of the possibility of legal action.

Mr King heard nothing until December 2019 when he received a letter from the Credit Investigations Service (CIS) telling him they had recommended doorstep collection or legal action against him on behalf of NPE.

Mr King said: "I felt threatened not so much for me, but for my wife. In these situations, with the amount of pressure and intimidation, I tend to think she would have paid this in a heartbeat."

He said NPE had accused him ignoring their letters, but believes the enforcement company has instead turned a blind eye to his correspondence.

"It basically said that you have failed to provide an explanation as to why you were parked there. This is why it was being transferred to the CIS.

"But I beg to differ strongly because they had already been sent my letter on January 17, 2017, with a copy of the PayPal collection. I can't really do anymore."

Managing director for NPE, Jonathan Lecaille was approached for comment but declined.

