Fakenham shop to host Macmillan Coffee Morning
- Credit: Gary Luck
A Fakenham shop is set to host a coffee morning for a good cause.
GJL Animal Feed is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 24 to raise money for the cancer charity.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the firm’s first fundraising event in more than 18 months.
Karen Tait, office administrator for the Clipbush Park business, said staff had been spurred on by a colleague’s illness.
“There is a personal element as a member of staff was recently affected and Macmillan has been a lifeline for them,” she said.
“It was our was ambition to do a coffee morning for them. They are looking forward to the simple pleasure of enjoying a hot drink with someone else.
“A charity like Macmillan is community-based as it affects so many people.
“A coffee, a slice of cake and a chat seem like a good way out of the pandemic.”
The coffee morning will also feature a raffle at 10.30am.