Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Fakenham shop to host Macmillan Coffee Morning

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:45 PM September 17, 2021   
GJL Animal Feed, based in Fakenham, is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning

GJL Animal Feed, based in Fakenham, is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning - Credit: Gary Luck

A Fakenham shop is set to host a coffee morning for a good cause. 

GJL Animal Feed is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 24 to raise money for the cancer charity. 

GJL Animal Feed, based in Fakenham, is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning

GJL Animal Feed, based in Fakenham, is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning - Credit: Gary Luck

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the firm’s first fundraising event in more than 18 months.

Karen Tait, office administrator for the Clipbush Park business, said staff had been spurred on by a colleague’s illness.

“There is a personal element as a member of staff was recently affected and Macmillan has been a lifeline for them,” she said. 

GJL Animal Feed at Clipbush Park in Fakenham

GJL Animal Feed at Clipbush Park in Fakenham - Credit: Gary Luck

You may also want to watch:

“It was our was ambition to do a coffee morning for them. They are looking forward to the simple pleasure of enjoying a hot drink with someone else.

“A charity like Macmillan is community-based as it affects so many people.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into rape at disused rail track closed
  2. 2 Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
  3. 3 'Exceptional' - Fakenham jewellers thank town for warm welcome
  1. 4 First baby lobsters from Wells hatchery returned to the sea
  2. 5 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
  3. 6 Fakenham's annual riverside day set to finally go ahead
  4. 7 Hundreds of noisy neighbour complaints in North Norfolk during pandemic
  5. 8 Boss looks to improve security at Fakenham business park
  6. 9 Open for business - new cancer centre accepts first patient
  7. 10 Your say - Your favourite landmark in North Norfolk

“A coffee, a slice of cake and a chat seem like a good way out of the pandemic.”

The coffee morning will also feature a raffle at 10.30am.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fakenham Exchange hosted their first meeting on September 8 at The Limes on Bridge Street,

Forum founder 'blown away' by response to first event post lockdown

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Scolt Head and District Common Rightholders' Association, which wants to reassert its right to Branc

'This isn't going away' - Two councillors lose vote of no confidence

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Rugby Club hosted a memorial game for Lee Muston at The Stringer Ground on Old Wells Road

Memorial match remembers former headmaster and rugby player

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Mark Kitto, from South Creake, as Sir Claude MacDonald in Chinese Boxing

'Nerve-wracking' - actor prepares for PM's winter plan announcement

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon