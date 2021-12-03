Wells Maltings plan events for Holocaust Memorial Day

The centrepiece of the Maltings commemoration is FÜR DAS KIND / For the Child. A major photographic exhibition by artists Rosie Potter and Patricia Ayre presents and revisits the dramatic history of the Kindertransport. - Credit: Rosie Potter and Patricia Ayre please

Wells Maltings has announced a series of events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

There will be a particular focus on the Kindertransport, the evacuation in late 1938 and 1939 of around 10,000 children – mainly Jewish - from Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia to Britain.

Most travelled from the Hook of Holland to Harwich, and a number were subsequently fostered in Norfolk.

The centrepiece of the Maltings commemoration is FÜR DAS KIND / For the Child, a major photographic exhibition by artists Rosie Potter and Patricia Ayre.

The pair asked survivors to share the personal belongings that accompanied them as children on the Kindertransport. Very often these objects were the last physical contact the children had with their parents. Previously exhibited in London, Prague, Vienna and the Mauthausen concentration camp, the exhibition opens in the Maltings Handa Gallery on January 18, until January 29.

Simon Daykin, director of the Maltings, said: “The Maltings is enormously proud to have FÜR DAS KIND coming to Norfolk. It’s a world-class exhibition which explores the most important and tragic event in 20th century European history.”

The exhibition provides the backdrop to other events. These include:

On January 27 - Holocaust Memorial Day itself - a screening of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s new play set among the Jewish community of Vienna in the first half of the 20th century, following the lives of a prosperous family who had fled the pogroms in the east.

On January 29, two workshops for local school children about Kindertransport, a discussion of WG Sebald’s Kindertransport masterpiece, Austerlitz, and an exploration of the stories of local families in Norfolk who fostered the Kindertransport children.

The commemorative events have been organised in association with Sea Fever, Norfolk’s festival of poetry and prose. The FÜR DAS KIND exhibition has been made possible by the Austrian Cultural Forum, London.

Tickets for the events are on sale through Wells Maltings on 01328 711378, or via the visitor information office, Wells Maltings, Staithe Street NR23 1AN

Online: www.wellsmaltings.org.uk

For further information please contact: Becca@wellsmaltings.org.uk