Proud Paul finishes mammoth three month litter pick along A148
- Credit: Paul Bailey
After 13 miles travelled, collecting 190 bags of rubbish, 10 car tyres, four lorry tyres, 10 road signs, and too many pieces of vehicle wreckage to count, one man’s mission to clean up a busy road has come to an end.
Paul Bailey, from Binham, has been donning his high-vis jacket and picking up litter along the 13-mile stretch of the A148 from Holt to Fakenham from March 16 to June 14.
The 65-year-old had spent just over a year removing rubbish from the minor roads between Binham and Holt before turning his attention to the A148, realising that that was where the bulk of the rubbish was.
“I obviously feel a great sense of pride for what I’ve achieved,” he said.
“For removing that vast amount of rubbish that was lying out there and much of it would be there for many years to come.
“It saddens me to think of all the glass, plastic and aluminium that should have been recycled, that has just gone to landfill. I think that the sooner we introduce a bottle return scheme, the better.”
During this time, he has also collected another 50 bags from the A148.
After a couple of weeks of amassing some sizeable hauls he realised he couldn’t go back to the minor roads without first achieving the goal of cleaning all the way from Fakenham and Holt.
His time on the road was greeted by car horns and plenty of thumbs-up as drivers passed.
It also made him realise that it was not just him who can’t stand to see litter clogging up the roadsides.
“I’ve also cherished the acts of kindness that a few people have shown me," he added.
"From the farmer who was probably in her 80’s and brought me a flask of coffee, a biscuit and a big thank you, to the person who stuck a note on my windscreen telling me to pop into the petrol station for a free cup of coffee, and the ice cream man at Holkham who gave me a free tub."
He found a number of interesting things on the road, including a safe with live ammunition inside and two guinea pigs.
With his nose full of pollen and petrol fumes, he now hopes to catch up on the jobs around the house and focus on the smaller roads, and Holkham beach.