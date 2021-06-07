Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Project manager calls on better gillying education in Wells

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:03 PM June 7, 2021   
Joe Granger from Wells-next-the-Sea witnessed what he called cruel and clueless people around the town’s quay catching crabs

Joe Granger from Wells-next-the-Sea witnessed what he called cruel and clueless people around the town’s quay catching crabs. - Credit: Joe Granger

A project manager has called for better education of gillying rules on a Norfolk quay after being shocked by people’s treatment of crabs.

Joe Granger from Wells-next-the-Sea witnessed what he called "cruel and clueless" people around the town’s quay catching crabs, - known locally as gillying.

He said he saw people putting the crabs in overfilled buckets, with little space or water and putting them in the direct sunlight.

The 38-year-old, who moved to Wells last August to project lead the first stage of the lifeboat station redevelopment, said he visited the quay with his family over the weekend and was far from pleased by what he saw.

He believes there is a lack of education on the correct way of gillying.

Gillying for crabs at Wells quayside. Picture: Colin Finch

Gillying for crabs at Wells quayside. Picture: Colin Finch - Credit: Colin Finch

You may also want to watch:

“Their bucket was like a mass grave, just layers of crabs with a dribble of water,” he said.

“I kept looking over but I eventually said to them, you cannot do that, can you not see the crabs at the bottom are not moving? You need to tip them out and start again, you are going to end up killing them all.”

Most Read

  1. 1 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  2. 2 Beach hut rentals soar as people flock to the seaside
  3. 3 Project manager calls on better gillying education in Wells
  1. 4 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
  2. 5 Holkham's tribute to 'kind, warm and generous' estate manager
  3. 6 Joy as 'Lord Nelson's local' pub reopens after five years
  4. 7 Nine of the best hotels in Norfolk
  5. 8 From market town to Disneyland - Mum planning magical birthday for daughter
  6. 9 Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low
  7. 10 Norfolk pub looking for more staff days after opening

He said that the families child started plucking crabs out of the bucket by the leg and flinging them off the quay.

He added this was the straw that broke the camel's back and prompted him to say something about it.

“I generally keep myself to myself, but I felt inclined to say something, they were either being lazy or couldn't be bothered to research best practices."

An iconic view of the quayside in Wells. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The view of the quayside in Wells - Credit: Archant

Mr Granger took to Facebook to post the ‘crabbing code’, offering some key rules, including one bucket per line, and making sure you top up their water.

A woman named Susan commented on this, saying how she used to work as a ‘gillying helper’ in the town.

He is now calling on someone to step up into this role to help around the town.

“I'd love to do it, but I have my job and unfortunately I am leaving Wells soon. You never know; if I had the chance to retire here I would love to stand by the quay,” he said.

"It has to be someone local who loves their gillying, wants to step up and pass on their valuable knowledge.”

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man holds the medal in behind a road sign

Fakenham figure - RAF curator takes the hot seat

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Abbie Moyse from Fakenham took part in ‘the final trek’ for Rugby against Cancer.

'I had blisters on blisters' - Woman completes 80-mile charity trek

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Northbound traffic has been affected by a lane closure on a major through-road in Lowestoft, as Angl

Norfolk Live

Anglian Water seeks 'long-term options' to fix persistent low pressure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus