Pensioner 'felt like giving up driving' after parking fine shock

Tom Lilley and his wife, Sylvia, received a parking fine after visiting Wells in September - Credit: Tom Lilley

A visitor to Norfolk says he "felt like giving up driving" after being slapped with a parking fine which he claims was a mistake.

Tom Lilley and his wife, Sylvia, were enjoying their first holiday in two years when they decided to go on a day trip to Wells on September 7.

Having driven from their son's holiday flat in Snettisham, they parked at the Port of Wells car park, which is managed by Civil Enforcement.

Port of Wells car park in Wells - Credit: Google Maps

But after returning to their hometown of Worksop, Nottinghamshire, the couple were soon greeted with a parking charge notice (PCN) in the post.

Mr Lilley maintains he paid for a ticket and, having spoken to this newspaper on October 31, his PCN was cancelled as a "gesture of goodwill" on Thursday - just three days later.

Civil Enforcement has not responded to requests for comment.

Despite achieving a positive result, Mr Lilley admitted the whole experience had severely knocked his confidence.

"This is a massive relief for me and I was worried about what was going to happen," said the 77-year-old.

"I didn't know whether I would have to go to court or get a solicitor. It was a massive worry for me.

"I was going to pay it [the PCN] because I thought I was going to end up in court or having a knock on my door demanding money."

He added: "I felt like giving up driving because of this. I am 77 now and I’m not getting any younger.

"We love to come to relax in Wells, but to have gotten this PCN was sickening."

Explaining the saga, Mr Lilley said the ticket machine at the Port of Wells car park did not initially accept his payment card.

He sought assistance from staff at a local business and they helped him to successfully buy a ticket.

Mr and Mrs Lilley returned to the same car park a day later (September 8) and said they had no issues using the machine.

Their PCN, received a few days later, made reference to their parking on September 7. The reason given was ‘payment not made in accordance with terms made on signage’.

The fine of £60 could have risen to £100 if unpaid.

Mr Lilley said he was still frustrated at not being able to speak directly with Civil Enforcement and prove his payment with a bank statement.