Market town’s community centre reopens with plans for new development

PUBLISHED: 09:39 06 September 2020

An artist's impression on what the large, independently accessed garden room might look like. Picture: Richard Smith Architects/The trustees of Fakenham community centre

A group in charge of a market town’s community centre is hoping to make further improvements as it reopens.

The crinkle crankle wall in Fakenham's Community Centres' garden. Picture: The trustees of Fakenham community centreThe crinkle crankle wall in Fakenham's Community Centres' garden. Picture: The trustees of Fakenham community centre

The trustees of Fakenham Community Centre announced that the centre will re-open on September 7 as regular groups, including the cadets can meet there in a safe way.

The group said social activities and exercise classes could restart, with precautions in place.

They said each room had been assessed to cater for physical distancing, with capacity for groups ranging in size from 11 to 125 people.

The trustees are also developing a project as they bid for funding to build a large, independently accessed garden room, along with improvements to the garden area.

Chairperson Beryl Bratt said: “We aim to keep rates as low as possible as we recognise the importance of the centre as a community resource.”

