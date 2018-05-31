Search

Advanced search

'This is unacceptable' - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

PUBLISHED: 16:45 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 04 February 2020

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

Archant

The mayor of a north Norfolk town says he is appalled by the closure of the town's registrar's office.

Norfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the closure of Fakenham registrar’s office. Picture: ArchantNorfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the closure of Fakenham registrar’s office. Picture: Archant

Norfolk County Council announced that it was temporarily closing the Fakenham registrar office, in the Connect building on January 30, with no confirmed date to reopen.

You may also want to watch:

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham said: "Fakenham Town Council are appalled at the abrupt closure of the registrar's office. This came without consultation or notice. We will be taking up the matter with the registration services.

"In a rural area with an ageing population served by poor public transport, this is unacceptable."

Fakenham town mayor, Gilly Foortse. Picture: FAKENHAM TOWN COUNCILFakenham town mayor, Gilly Foortse. Picture: FAKENHAM TOWN COUNCIL

Residents of Fakenham now face an almost 30-mile round trip to the closest office which allows people to register births, deaths, marriages or civil partnerships.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We hope to have this resolved soon."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

‘This is unacceptable’ - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

‘I don’t think Fakenham can cope’ - residents’ fears over new housing estate

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called after ‘concerns for person’s safety’

Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Litcham Road in Gressenhall. Picture: @lifethroughoptics

Most Read

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

‘This is unacceptable’ - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross

‘I don’t think Fakenham can cope’ - residents’ fears over new housing estate

A CGI mock up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called after ‘concerns for person’s safety’

Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Litcham Road in Gressenhall. Picture: @lifethroughoptics

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

A Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea, cinema screening of Kinky Boots and a Snowdrop Photography Walk are just some of the exciting events taking place in Norfolk at the weekend Credit: L-R Supplied by Strattons Hotel, Matt Crockett and Ian Burt

LISTEN: ‘It’s like a game of Whac-A-Mole’: Police chief on County Lines, his future and fighting crime in Norfolk

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Another change to the management of a school in Norfolk

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton is set to join Corvus Educatin trust by the end of March. Picture: TEN Group

Yellow wind warning issued ahead of gusty weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Strong winds warning for weekend

Rough seas are expected off our coasts over the weekend Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24