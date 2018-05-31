'This is unacceptable' - Mayor shocked over registrars office closure

The mayor of a north Norfolk town says he is appalled by the closure of the town's registrar's office.

Norfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the closure of Fakenham registrar’s office. Picture: Archant Norfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the closure of Fakenham registrar’s office. Picture: Archant

Norfolk County Council announced that it was temporarily closing the Fakenham registrar office, in the Connect building on January 30, with no confirmed date to reopen.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham said: "Fakenham Town Council are appalled at the abrupt closure of the registrar's office. This came without consultation or notice. We will be taking up the matter with the registration services.

"In a rural area with an ageing population served by poor public transport, this is unacceptable."

Residents of Fakenham now face an almost 30-mile round trip to the closest office which allows people to register births, deaths, marriages or civil partnerships.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We hope to have this resolved soon."