‘It’s like an industrial revolution’ - group helping to create medical clothing is praised

Nicola Price working in the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce Archant

A Norfolk man has hailed volunteers helping to create medical clothing for hospitals and surgeries across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scrubs at the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce Scrubs at the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce

Andy Joyce, 51, from Foulsham, is the Fakenham coordinator of the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. The group has 50 people involved in the creation of scrubs, washing bags and hats for front line workers.

Originating in Norwich, Norfolk Scrubs Volunteer was started by four women. Since then it has gained over 900 workers across the region.

Mr Joyce got involved after his partner, Nicola Price, volunteered to help. They are now running the Fakenham hub for the scheme, obtaining materials and delivering the products.

“It’s like an industrial revolution, these people using their skills to create a difference,” he said

Scrubs hat at the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce Scrubs hat at the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce

“They are producing real products of quality, it is just amazing.”

You may also want to watch:

The group dubbed as the ‘super stitchers’ are working around the clock to produce the clothing. Mr Joyce is picking up materials from an array of sources and delivering them to the stitchers and cutting the material used to make the product in Faulsham’s village hall.

Mr Joyce works as a student support assistant at Fakenham Academy, with school children at home he was looking for something to do, he said: “It is great and it helps me keep busy.

Andy Joyce with partner Nicola Price are running the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce Andy Joyce with partner Nicola Price are running the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce

“I love working in the community and am so proud of the Fakenham community’s work during this time.”

He is also responsible for picking up the finished items and dropping them off in Hellesdon. Before being sent off to Norwich for quality control then onto the people who need them the most.

The creation and growth of the group is to support our front line workers across Norfolk as well as to combat the demand for PPE, particularly in doctor surgeries where Mr Joyce said doctors were having to share the scrubs.

He also praised the businesses in Norfolk helping to support the cause which includes the Willow Tree Printing of Gt Ryburgh printing reams, Aldiss of Fakenham donating many rolls of material and The Norfolk Smock Company in Wells switching production to medical scrubs.

Andy Joyce (right) with partner Nicola Price (right) are running the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce Andy Joyce (right) with partner Nicola Price (right) are running the Fakenham hub for the Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers. Picture: Andy Joyce

The group is continuing to grow all the time, having just launched a website where people can sign up to become a stitcher.