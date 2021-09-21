Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pillboxes feature in exhibition coming to Wells

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:49 AM September 21, 2021   
Artist Michael Williams, whose exhibition, There Is No Present, is coming to Wells-next-the-Sea. 

The architecture of north Norfolk's wartime pillboxes and Nazi-era buildings around Berlin's Wannsee lake have inspired an artist's upcoming exhibition. 

Works by Michael J. Williams, from Blakeney, will be at the Wells Maltings' Handa Gallery from October 1 to 15 in the showing, called 'There Is No Present'.

Michael Williams, whose exhibition There Is No Present is coming to Wells-next-the-Sea.

Mr Williams said his paintings investigated "that millisecond between the past and the future".

He said both sets of structures were built around the same time, driven by the same historical forces. 

Michael Williams' artwork Waterfall I, an acrylic on canvas painting. 

Mr Williams said: "One group of buildings with the function to provide a playground for Berliners and National Socialist party employees and their families, the other to defend a coastline from attack by forces representing those same people - an irony I find inherently fascinating."

Michael Williams' artwork Sea Bunker, an acrylic on canvas painting. 

Mr Williams has been an artist for more than 40 years, and taught fine art at Kingston College, the Working Men’s College and Anglia Ruskin University between 1993 and 2014.

