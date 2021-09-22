Mid-Norfolk breweries were hearing about CO2 shortages "several weeks ago"
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk brewery has allayed any fears their stock will run out due to the ongoing carbon dioxide shortages.
The current CO2 shortages are having effects across the country, with many industries facing consequences from the lack of gas.
Carbon dioxide is what gives the beer that refreshing sensation, both in making it and when the pints are pulled at your local.
David Holliday, owner of Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham, which produces Moon Gazer ales and beers, said they should avoid any issues with the shortages as they have enough cylinders to cover for the next three weeks.
By this time, more CO2 should be available following the government’s announcement of a new short term arrangement with CF Fertilisers, the country's main CO2 provider.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Holliday said the industry was hearing rumours of shortages for several weeks.
“I know it’s difficult at the moment, but brewers have been talking about it for weeks so why hasn’t the government?” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Proposal could see eight new homes built in Fakenham
- 2 'People want to go all out' - Christmas bookings pour in to Fakenham venues
- 3 'I knew I would suffer' - Determined dad completes 55-mile 'scoot'
- 4 Fakenham biker taking on 250-mile cycle to Snowdonia for Mind
- 5 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
- 6 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
- 7 'Ticks all the boxes' - Why The Crown in Reepham has the perfect pub vibe
- 8 Fundraisers come out swinging at charity golf day
- 9 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
- 10 Historic pub seeking new licence despite neighbour concerns
“Around four or five weeks ago, we were hearing tales that pubs were not getting CO2 full orders. They ordered four canisters and only three appeared.
“This has not happened in the last week or two, it has been bubbling under the surface for quite a while.”
The brewery only produces one lager that relies on the use of CO2 to create it, the Dew Hooper.
However, one Norfolk brewery that relies heavily on carbon dioxide is Duration in King's Lynn.
Hamish Cross, production manager, said shortages were being seen eight weeks ago, as they struggled to get hold of the gas.
They rely on it drastically, as all their drinks need CO2, with 70pc of their sales coming from ‘small packs’, selling beers in cans.
They said they are yet to see the effects of this shortage, as due to the volume they use, they have a month’s supply of CO2 at its brewery.
Mr Cross added: “It would depend on the shortages, but if it was to go into the worst-case scenario it could stop a lot of breweries our size."