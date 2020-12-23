Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman hosts miniature donkey parade to raise spirits in village

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:06 AM December 23, 2020   
Two donkeys being walked through the town

Karen Rust from Sculthorpe took her five miniature donkeys and two miniature horses on a parade through the village. - Credit: Karen Rust

A woman raised the spirits of her village by hosting a donkey parade.

Karen Rust from Sculthorpe owns five miniature donkeys and two miniature horses who live in a field nearby her home. On December 22, she, along with volunteers, took the donkeys on a tour of the village to help raise spirits among residents.

Two miniature donkeys in Christmas gear

The five miniature donkeys and two miniature horses on a parade through the village - Credit: Karen Rust

The 66-year-old usually brings the animals to events across Norfolk to raise funds for Norfolk hospice Tapping House, but as a result of the pandemic, has not been able to.

She brought her first donkey when she lived in Syderstone for her grandson. From there, her collection has grown.

Two miniature donkeys in Christmas gear

The five miniature donkeys and two miniature horses on a parade through the village - Credit: Karen Rust

“I love doing it, and I love seeing people’s faces light up when they see the donkeys,” she said.

“We had people waiting at the side of the road with carrots for them. I just think it is lovely, I like doing it for people and the donkeys love it.”

A close up of the donkey

The five miniature donkeys and two miniature horses on a parade through the village - Credit: Karen Rust


