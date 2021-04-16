Rescue drama as kayaker spotted 'clinging to a buoy'

Published: 1:22 PM April 16, 2021

RNLI Wells has issued the safety warning after they received reports of a person shouting for help and clinging to a buoy in Blakeney Harbour on April 14. - Credit: RNLI Wells

Reports of a kayaker shouting and clinging to a buoy triggered a lifeboat rescue drama off Wells.

The search intensified when an abandoned kayak was found in the creeks, sparking fears for the missing kayaker.

As the search widened along the coast, the coastguard discovered the person had got to shore and safety.

The drama began when RNLI Wells received reports of the person shouting for help and clinging to a buoy in Blakeney Harbour on April 14.

The lifeboat left the boathouse just before 1:20pm, travelling by road to Holkham beach to launch as there was insufficient water in the main harbour.

Blakeney Harbour (photo: Brian Shreeve) - Credit: BRIAN SHREEVE

You may also want to watch:

The volunteer crew of three went to the harbour, where the last known position of the kayaker had been identified to the coastguard using the What3Words app.

After the kayak was found and the search widened to Morston Hard and Blakeney Quay, at 2.15pm the emergency ended.

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Members of Wells Lifeboat crew and guests standing in front of the station. - Credit: Archant

Wells lifeboat operations manager Chris Hardy. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

RNLI key tips for kayakers and canoeists are: