Another round? Brewery boss planning second barrel-push challenge

David Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ales, in Hindringham is planning a seven marathon beer-barrel-pushing challenge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fresh from successfully pushing a beer barrel all the way from Norfolk to London, a brewery boss already has plans in the pipeline for his next challenge.

David Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer, raised more than £22,000 earlier this year for Norfolk testicular cancer charity, It's On The Ball.

The madcap idea saw him push a 75kg barrel from the brewery in Hindringham, between Fakenham and Wells, to the oncology unit at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London - a total of 149 miles.

David Holliday is greeted by people as he reaches St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. - Credit: David Holliday

Now, he and the team at It's On The Ball are planning an even tougher test of endurance: a barrel push around Norfolk which will see Mr Holliday complete seven marathons in seven days.

His aim is to take on the Hercuelan task from October 1 to 7 next year, hosting an event at the end of each marathon to raise awareness.

Mr Holliday said he could scarcely have imagined the impact his last charity challenge would have, admitting it had left him motivated to raise the stakes.

"The response all the way to London was so amazing," he added. "Not just from a fundraising perspective, but more importantly from the awareness of this little-talked-about disease, which needlessly still takes the lives of young men.

David Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer Ales, raised over £22,000 for local testicular cancer awareness charity It’s on the Ball - pushing his 75kg barrel of beer 149 miles - Credit: Danielle Booden

“What hit home was, while I was pushing up a hill in Essex, a lady in her 80s pulled up in her car - having followed our route - and got out to wish us well.

She said ‘I lost my grandson to testicular cancer, you doing this will stop other grans suffering like me, thank you so very much.’

“This was so sad, but at the same time so uplifting in that it highlighted the simplicity of what we do. Just by getting people talking about cancer, we can save lives.

“That made me realise I could not stop at this challenge.”

David Holliday and his team during the beer barrel push from Norfolk to London. - Credit: David Holliday

It’s on the Ball works to the highlight the susceptibility of young men to testicular cancer, while encouraging them to check themselves on a monthly basis - thus boosting their chances of survival.

Should you wish to get involved in Mr Holliday's challenge for It's On The Ball, visit moongazerale.co.uk and use the relevant contact details.

To learn more about testicular cancer and how to check yourself monthly, visit itsontheball.org