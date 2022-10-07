Another round? Brewery boss planning second barrel-push challenge
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fresh from successfully pushing a beer barrel all the way from Norfolk to London, a brewery boss already has plans in the pipeline for his next challenge.
David Holliday, co-founder of Moon Gazer, raised more than £22,000 earlier this year for Norfolk testicular cancer charity, It's On The Ball.
The madcap idea saw him push a 75kg barrel from the brewery in Hindringham, between Fakenham and Wells, to the oncology unit at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London - a total of 149 miles.
Now, he and the team at It's On The Ball are planning an even tougher test of endurance: a barrel push around Norfolk which will see Mr Holliday complete seven marathons in seven days.
His aim is to take on the Hercuelan task from October 1 to 7 next year, hosting an event at the end of each marathon to raise awareness.
Mr Holliday said he could scarcely have imagined the impact his last charity challenge would have, admitting it had left him motivated to raise the stakes.
"The response all the way to London was so amazing," he added. "Not just from a fundraising perspective, but more importantly from the awareness of this little-talked-about disease, which needlessly still takes the lives of young men.
“What hit home was, while I was pushing up a hill in Essex, a lady in her 80s pulled up in her car - having followed our route - and got out to wish us well.
Most Read
- 1 Holkham Estate unveils latest phase of multi-million pound redevelopment
- 2 Museum curator in disbelief over 'outrageous' theft of rare items
- 3 New North Norfolk lifeboat arrival date revealed
- 4 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
- 5 Mobile home site sold for £1.7m
- 6 Police still investigating collision which killed teenager
- 7 Council 'reviewing options' following festival postponement
- 8 Business owners team up to launch electric bike hire venture
- 9 7 of Norfolk's best walks - according to a real expert
- 10 Top baby names in each Norfolk district revealed
She said ‘I lost my grandson to testicular cancer, you doing this will stop other grans suffering like me, thank you so very much.’
“This was so sad, but at the same time so uplifting in that it highlighted the simplicity of what we do. Just by getting people talking about cancer, we can save lives.
“That made me realise I could not stop at this challenge.”
It’s on the Ball works to the highlight the susceptibility of young men to testicular cancer, while encouraging them to check themselves on a monthly basis - thus boosting their chances of survival.
Should you wish to get involved in Mr Holliday's challenge for It's On The Ball, visit moongazerale.co.uk and use the relevant contact details.
To learn more about testicular cancer and how to check yourself monthly, visit itsontheball.org