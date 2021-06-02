From market town to Disneyland - Mum planning magical birthday for daughter

Published: 3:25 PM June 2, 2021

A mum is planning to turn her town into Disneyland to celebrate the 5th birthday of her daughter who was told she might not reach the age.

Rebecca Gooderson, from Fakenham, is planning to turn the town into the magic kingdom as she celebrates the fifth birthday of her daughter, Elsie. The family planned to mark the occasion with a trip to Disneyland, but plans were scuppered by the pandemic.

Elsie suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal). Her diagnosis meant her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers. They hook around her lungs, crushing them.

Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt - Credit: Archant

The 26-year-old is now hoping to turn Fakenham into the most magical place on Earth, by transforming the town into Disneyland. She said they wanted to make it a day to remember after doctors said Elsie might not reach her 5th birthday.

“After being told Elsie wouldn't likely survive to the age of five each birthday has been a blessing with her and we've always celebrated them passionately,” she said.

“Not knowing what’s around the corner we never planned too far ahead, however, we made the promise to ourselves and her that her 5th birthday would be one she would never forget.”

Elsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah - Credit: Archant

Miss Gooderson has begun to reach out to the Fakenham community to get locals and businesses to participate in dressing up as Disney characters.

So far, 15 businesses have said they'll be taking part, as well as a care home.

A wedding car company and local private car hire have both been in touch and offered to create a special convoy. The plan is for Elsie to be driven around slowly so she can see everybody whilst still maintaining her safety as the family continue to shield.

Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnoses meant her ribs never fully developed. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson - Credit: Archant

“We are overwhelmed at how kind and positive everyone has been so far about the idea and we can't wait to see all the costumes on the day,” Mrs Gooderson said.

“We can imagine how magical it will be for her driving throughout Fakenham to see so many people in costumes and having fun all in celebration with her.”

The party is due to take place on August 4, in the summer holidays. Miss Gooderson hopes families across the town can all take part and get joy from this.