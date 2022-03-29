Campaign delight as National Trust to replace Stiffkey marshes' bridge

The bridge found on the Stiffkey marshes had to be removed in March after it became unstable due to erosion. - Credit: National Trust Images/Justin Minns

Following a campaign from the public, National Trust Norfolk has announced it will replace a bridge on popular marshland.

The bridge on Stiffkey marshes had to be removed in March after it became unstable due to erosion of the southern bank of the channel that it spans.

Following an announcement on its Facebook page, residents started a campaign to get a replacement, calling on people to write to the general National Trust manager for the area, and Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk.

When announcing the removal, a National Trust spokesman said: “There are currently no plans to replace the bridge.”

It later updated the status to say it was reviewing all of its options.

However, National Trust Norfolk has announced it is speaking with contractors about having the bridge replaced.

A National Trust spokesperson said: "The bridge was no longer structurally safe and our priority was to remove it for safety reasons, which has meant this was done before a plan for its replacement could be put in place.

"Our priority is one of safety and we've increased signage in the area to help people plan their visit, as a temporary measure.

"We're now doing as much as we can, as soon as we can, to ensure a new bridge is in place. Our hope is that this will be ahead of the summer season.

“We have started to engage contractors experienced in building intertidal structures, as the bridge will need to withstand coastal forces for the sea and significant footfall over time. We will also need to ensure external permissions and full funding is secured.

"We hope to be able to share our progress soon, as we understand how popular the bridge at Stiffkey was with locals and tourists alike."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Baker added: “Having been contacted by constituents worried about the loss of the bridge, I have held meetings with the National Trust since I was alerted and am delighted that we have worked together and will see a new bridge replaced as soon as we can.

“I will work with the National Trust to ensure we get the permissions and consent in place so that local people and our many visitors can have access to this beautiful part of my constituency. This is a great result for everyone concerned."