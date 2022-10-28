Norfolk birthplace of Lord Nelson celebrates Trafalgar Day

The Norfolk village where Lord Nelson was born has been commended for its work during the pandemic during a weekend-long celebration.

Burnham Thorpe was handed a special plaque during the weekend of October 21-23, which marked Trafalgar Day.

Peter Wilson VLL and Nicholas Pratt DL for Norfolk presenting resident Nelson Memorial Hall trustee Lettie Steele with the Covid plaque - Credit: Holly Smith

On Friday - Trafalgar Day itself - around 70 members of the Nelson Society visited and walked the Nelson Trail around the village, before attending the opening of the ‘Experience Nelson’ exhibition at the Lord Nelson Pub.

Members also inspected a recently-carved Lord Nelson statue, created by sculptor Henry Hepworth-Smith, who transformed a dying maple tree into a lasting tribute.

The following day, a traditional 'Trafalgar supper' was served at the village hall to a gathering of 60 locals and enthusiasts connected to Burnham Thorpe.

All Saint’s Church in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: Holly Smith

After a toast to Admiral Nelson, the village received a blue plaque from Nicolas Pratt, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, and Peter Wilson, Vice Lord Lieutenant, in recognition of the community spirit seen in Burnham Thorpe during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was accepted by Nelson Memorial Hall trustee Lettie Steele.

Plaques have been presented to town and villages across the county in recent months.

The recently carved Lord Nelson statue, created by sculptor Henry Hepworth-Smith - Credit: Holly Smith

After attending the Trafalgar event, Mr Pratt said: "‘A really positive sense of community spirit exists in this village."

The weekend's festivities concluded on Sunday with a commemorative service at All Saints’ Church, which was attended by many members of the Nelson Society as well as local parishioners.

All Saints has long been a focal point for visitors to the village and has special permission from The Admiralty - which administers the Naval Service - to fly the pre-1801 white ensign.

The Nelson Society visited Burnham Thorpe for Trafalgar Day - Credit: Holly Smith

This flag was flown on HMS Agamemnon at the Battle of the Nile and is flown from the church tower every Trafalgar Day.

Nelson’s father, the Reverend Edmund Nelson, was the rector of the parish and is buried in the church. The young Horatio attended services at the church as a child.

Mary Heather, a resident of Burnham Thorpe and organist at the service, added: "The service was wonderful. It was really great to see so many people and the church was packed. Everyone really enjoyed it."