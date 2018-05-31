Co-owner of new restaurant and bar hopes to bring people together

The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant Archant

The co-owner of a new bar and restaurant is hoping to bring the community back together ahead of its opening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Co-owner of the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham, Cara Green. Picture: Cara Green Co-owner of the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham, Cara Green. Picture: Cara Green

The Sculthorpe Aviator near Fakenham will finally open its doors on March 8, after purchasing the former home of the Hourglass pub back in January.

The pub is inspired by the once active RAF base nearby. Cara Green, 34, co-owner of the pub, said she saw the business as a way to bring people together.

She said: "Everyone around here seems to be so into aeroplanes, so I thought that would tie in nicely and bring the community back together."

Mrs Green, who owns the Aviator with her partner Christopher Brown, also runs the seafood restaurant Sands in Wells. They said they saw the pub as the perfect chance to expand their business interests.

Inside the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Cara Green Inside the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Cara Green

The 34-year-old said: "We've had Sands for six years so it was time to branch out and have another place. But I think we're going to stop there."

You may also want to watch:

The bar's grand opening has been a long time coming, with original plans to open it on Valentine's Day being pushed back due to issues. It was delayed again after being rescheduled for the end of February.

Hoping to offer a modern bar with a traditional pub feel, the building has gone through a complete refurbishment over the last few months, including a new patio and modern interior.

The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant

The business will offer homemade food, dog-friendly spaces and a television-free venue.

"I just think [televisions] take away that atmosphere of the people talking. Having that chat to the staff, to the customers, and if there's a television on people just stare at it, whether they're interested or not," she said.

The bar is hoping it can appeal to people who think the Fakenham area is lacking in places to dine out. However, Mrs Green believes its biggest competition is Wetherspoon.

She said: "Fakenham has got the likes of Wetherspoons, and nobody can really compete with them. But you can compete on quality.

The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant The Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham. Picture: Archant

"Maybe not so much on price, but you can on the quality and the fact that all our food is home-made."