New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects Archant

Race-goers could soon be enjoying a pint at a new bar at Fakenham Racecourse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the races at 2016 Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse One of the races at 2016 Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse

Plans have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council to demolish the existing bar and saddling boxes and build replacements.

You may also want to watch:

The racecourse's chief executive David Hunter said: "We are in the early stages of replacing the main public bar and tired saddling boxes, to provide better facilities for race-goers. We are looking to do it this summer, going in to the autumn."

It comes just months after the racecourse welcomed a new restaurant. Situated in prime position in the course enclosure overlooking the parade ring, Punjabi Cuisine opened ahead of the first meeting of the season last October.

The restaurant is overseen by Fakenham couple Rajan and Rita Verma, and the restaurant offers the finest cuisine from the Punjab region of India. It replaced Weston's Seafood Restaurant after long-serving owner Willie Weston opted to semi-retire.