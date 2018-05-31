Search

Advanced search

New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 14 January 2020

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects

Archant

Race-goers could soon be enjoying a pint at a new bar at Fakenham Racecourse.

One of the races at 2016 Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham RacecourseOne of the races at 2016 Christmas themed day at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse

Plans have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council to demolish the existing bar and saddling boxes and build replacements.

You may also want to watch:

The racecourse's chief executive David Hunter said: "We are in the early stages of replacing the main public bar and tired saddling boxes, to provide better facilities for race-goers. We are looking to do it this summer, going in to the autumn."

It comes just months after the racecourse welcomed a new restaurant. Situated in prime position in the course enclosure overlooking the parade ring, Punjabi Cuisine opened ahead of the first meeting of the season last October.

The restaurant is overseen by Fakenham couple Rajan and Rita Verma, and the restaurant offers the finest cuisine from the Punjab region of India. It replaced Weston's Seafood Restaurant after long-serving owner Willie Weston opted to semi-retire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gas network launches first solar farm in north Norfolk

The new solar farm in Brisley, north Norfolk. Pictures: Cadent

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping ‘large amounts’ of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects

Most Read

Gas network launches first solar farm in north Norfolk

The new solar farm in Brisley, north Norfolk. Pictures: Cadent

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping ‘large amounts’ of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Drug driver caught doing 100mph in 40mph zone

A driver was caught speeding 100mph through Little Fransham near Dereham (Image: Google Maps)

Scores of homes to be built in village despite ‘intrusion’ fears

85 new homes are set to be built in a Norfolk village. The junction of Hoe Road East and Rectory Road, in Swanton Morley. Photo: Google Streetview

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping ‘large amounts’ of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists