From lockdown hobby to high street shop - New Fakenham crafts store opens

Published: 5:54 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 6:09 PM June 11, 2021

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield outside the shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A woman's passion for crafting has been transformed from a lockdown hobby to her own high street shop.

Alice Scourfield from Walsingham opened up Crafty Ones on June 8, a new craft shop selling Fakenham based arts and crafts on Norwich Street. The shop opened just three weeks after getting the keys to the business.

The 30-year-old who also works as a hairdresser in the town has had a passion for crafting since she was a child. As lockdown boredom took hold she needed something to pass the time.

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After her creations got some great reaction from social media, she decided to start a business online.

“We launched it as a business, in our spare time,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“Doing things from home via Facebook, and on eBay. We were super busy, I thought, oh my god do I have time to do all of this. People were ordering left right and centre, there was a lot of interest.”

Some of the products on offer at Crafty Ones on Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

As she returned to work in Fakenham she would regularly walk past the empty unit and thought that it would be ideal for a crafting shop. However, she never thought it would work as her own shop.

After speaking with her mum and business partner Angie Waterson about it, there was still some uncertainty, but she inquired about it anyway.

Before she knew it, things had escalated from an inquiry to getting the keys only a week later.

Owner of Crafty Ones in Fakenham, Alice Scourfield . - Credit: Aaron McMillan

In two weeks the family worked day and night to build the shop in time to open it up.

They decided to open it so quickly despite the fact they want to do more work for the shop. As well as get more local creators' work through the door.

“We wanted to just get it open, get people through the door, start making the money rather than wasting time trying to get it to perfection with the same amount of people coming through the door.

Some of the products on offer at Crafty Ones on Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“But It did feel good to open.

“To think we've pulled this off, we've put it together, and it is open, and we've got some really beautiful things made from really talented local people.”