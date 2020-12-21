Published: 2:43 PM December 21, 2020

Co-founder for the Fakenham deli, Claire Johnston outside O-Street on Oak Street. - Credit: Andy Langley Photography.

A new deli is promising the best of Norfolk as it opened its doors.

O-Street deli in Fakenham opened on December 14 on Oak Street, stocking primarily Norfolk based products, along with French wine and cheese from Olivet, a small French market town, which is twinned with Fakenham.

Already proving popular among locals, its owners say they are now focused on engaging with customers to find out what they want to see in the deli over the coming months.

They currently offer tables available to book in the evening by request only, so people can enjoy a personal dining experience paired with wine, and have more ideas in place for later in 2021.

O-Street deli say that 90pc of their products are from Norfolk businesses, from Fakenham’s own Black Shuck gin to Norfolk made candles. - Credit: Andy Langley Photography.

Co-founder for the deli, Claire Johnston said: “In establishing O Street we have already supported a host of Norfolk based producers, helping to sustain the artisan microclimate that Norfolk provides."

"There are some fantastic products out there with real quality and we have a high belief in that and about investing in our own local provenance.”

They say that 90pc of their products are from Norfolk businesses, from Fakenham’s own Black Shuck gin to Norfolk made candles, preserves, chutneys and even their own range of O Street branded products - the deli is giving business to over 50 Norfolk producers.

The Olivet cheese has also proved popular - selling out on their first day.

The deli is found outside the town centre, which Mrs Johnston believes is helping.

"It is a destination - people are coming specifically to see us, not just walking past. We have had visitors from the locality and all over the surrounding villages," she said.

"I think the location is a benefit because people I speak to say they like the fact it’s at the end of the street and within a walkable distance."

O-Street deli on Oak Street in Fakenham are focused on stocking Norfolk products. - Credit: Andy Langley Photography.

She added: "I certainly see with the number of people coming in that it is not a barrier at all.

“We want to make it an asset to the town of Fakenham and people are very happy that we have opened.

“We believe Fakenham, as a town has a lot to offer and judging by the people coming in and the feedback received, residents have wanted something like this for a very long time.”