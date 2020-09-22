‘So much of my past life has led me on to this’ - New priest looking forward to serving new parish

Fr Andrew Neate will be taking over as Priest in Charge at St Anthony of Padua in Fakenham. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia Archant

A newly ordained catholic priest is looking forward to serving his new parish.

Fr Andrew Neate will be taking over as priest in charge at St Anthony of Padua in Fakenham on September 26 after being ordained to the priesthood on September 19.

He has been serving as a permanent deacon in Cromer and Sheringham.

He left leaving his banking career to offer a full-time commitment to the diaconate ministry in 1996.

Following a time in parish ministry in Huntingdon, he served for 17 years as a chaplain at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, being attached to Our Lady and the English Martyrs

Fr Neate said: “I feel very lucky to be fit and active to take on further ministry as an ordained priest. So much of my past life has led me on to this.

“I greatly look forward to serving our Catholic parish in Fakenham.”