New heritage trail map aimed at uncovering town's hidden gems

The founders of a fascinating heritage trail hope more people will take an interest in Fakenham's rich history as they bid to install a new map.

George Acheson and Tim Duffy have had 'advertisement' plans to establish a new map for the Fakenham Lancaster Heritage Trail approved.

It is due to be fixed to the side of the listed building home to the Red Lion Lounge in Market Place.

A map for the Fakenham Lancaster Heritage Trail - Credit: Philip Tompson of Reception Sign

Now, the pair hope to see their listed building application approved, ahead of installing a third information board to complement the existing map and route which features plaques at 32 historic locations across the town.

Plaques can be found at locations including the former printing press in White Horse Street and the old fire station at Hall Staithe.

QR codes on each allow locals and visitors to find out more about Fakenham's past, and Mr Duffy said he hoped the map would provide people with the keys to truly discover the town.

He added: "The trail in itself is one of Fakenham's hidden games. It is for people to realise and appreciate the town at their leisure.

Crowds watch councillor George Acheson at the launch of the Fakenham Lancaster Heritage Trail - Credit: Archant

“We want people to say, ‘wow, I did not know this existed', and for it to be exciting when you find it.

“My son completed it with me recently, and said ‘we must do this again'.

“Standing in front of a plaque, holding your phone up and listening to the voices tell you the history puts a smile on your face."

Fakenham's heritage trail was launched back in July 2019 after Mr Acheson and Mr Duffy worked tirelessly for two years to gather all the necessary information.

A heritage trail plaque outside The Crown pub in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

The councillors estimate that around 90pc of the contributing material came from the Fakenham Community Archive group.

Mr Acheson admitted he was delighted with the trail's success so far.

“I am really proud and pleased of the success we’ve had," he said.

“Just by making people aware of the town, and showing visitors and townsfolk the history of Fakenham, makes me delighted with the impact."

The pair are hoping to see their new map installed at some point during the spring.

A book bringing together all the information from the trail is also in the pipeline.