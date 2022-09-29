Church's first female rector is officially installed

Fourteen months since their last reverend retired, Fakenham’s first female rector has officially been installed.

The Reverend Tracy Jessop was instituted, inducted and installed as the new Rector of Fakenham, as well as Priest in Charge of Christ Church in nearby Fulmodeston, during a service at Fakenham Parish Church on Tuesday (September 27).

The church has been without an official rector since the departure of Francis Mason, who left the role in July 2021, with retired and guest clergy taking services ever since.

(From left to right): Prof Andrew Crawford, Trinity College, Cambridge (our Patrons), Anne Prentis, Lay Chair, Burnham & Walsingham Deanery, Tracy Jessop, Andrew Lee, Churchwarden Christ Church Fulmodeston, The Right Revd Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn, Alsion Harding, Churchwarden, Fakenham Parish Church, The Ven Sally Theakston, Acting Archdeacon of Lynn, and Revd Clive Wylie, Rural Dean, Burnham & Walsingham Deanery - Credit: Keith Osborn

At the service, Revd Jessop was joined by her partner, Dee, as well as the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Revd Jane Steen, the Archdeacon of Lynn, the Ven Sally Theakston and Fakenham’s Rural Dean, Revd Clive Wylie.

After the service, Revd Jessop said: “I'm excited. I think Fakenham is a lovely town and the area is fantastic.

“The welcome from the town has been amazing. I’ve been incognito in Fakenham without my collar, but talking to people and explaining who I am.

“Everyone I’ve spoken with has been so welcoming, our neighbours have been fantastic and there seems to be a really positive vibe about the town.

The Reverand Tracy Jessop was instituted, inducted and installed as the first-ever female Rector of Fakenham - Credit: Keith Osborn

“My heart is in community work. I am a big believer in strong community and believe the church can be part of that, building links with others and finding out the needs of the town."

Churchwardens of the Fakenham parish, Alison Harding and Roger Burbidge, added: “We are thrilled Revd Jessop has been instituted as our new incumbent.

“We are looking forward to working with her and developing the ministry of the parish churches. It’s a very exciting time and we couldn’t be happier.”

Born in London, Revd Jessop had a career of almost 30 years in local government, including in Norfolk from 2002.

The Reverand Tracy Jessop at her installation service, pictured with The Right Revd Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn (left) and Revd Clive Wylie, Rural Dean, Burnham & Walsingham Deanery - Credit: Keith Osborn

She trained part-time for ministry with The Eastern Region Ministry Course whilst continuing to work at Norfolk County Council from 2011 to 2018.

She was ordained in 2019 and served in curacy posts across Wroxham, Hoveton, Tunstead and Belaugh before joining the Aylsham and District Team in September 2020.

Revd Jessop’s first service will be at 10am on Sunday, October 2, and will be followed by a community bring and share lunch in the church.