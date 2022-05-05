New heritage trail map unveiled in market town

George Acheson (left) and Tim Duffy (right) by the new heritage trail map outside the Red Lion Lounge on Fakenham Market Place. - Credit: Alastair Robinson

The men behind a market town’s heritage trail hope its new map makes it the centre of attention.

George Acheson and Tim Duffy unveiled the new map for the Fakenham Lancaster Heritage Trail on the side of the Red Lion Lounge on April 29.

The town councillors launched the trail back in July 2019 and applied earlier this year to install a third information board to complement the existing maps that plot the route of 32 plaques at historic locations in Fakenham.

George Acheson (right) and Tim Duffy (left) with Phil Thompson (blue coat) of FurnScape the specialist business that was responsible for the production of the Trail - Credit: Alastair Robinson

Mr Acheson said: “I am delighted with the third map table as it is the centre of the town, unlike the originals.

“It is great to launch the new booklet which was much delayed by the pandemic.”

The trail includes QR codes which share the history of the town.

The new heritage trail map outside the Red Lion Lounge on Fakenham Market Place. - Credit: Alastair Robinson

There is also a new booklet which has been published alongside the map, which can be collected from Paper-Klip on Bridge Street.

They have also refurbished and reprinted the information table in the market square.