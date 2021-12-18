Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pub's proximity to a Wetherspoons deterring new tenants, as search goes on

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:58 AM December 18, 2021
Police say the incident started in The Bull pub in Fakenham.

The Bull pub in Fakenham. - Credit: IAN BURT

A pub's proximity to a JD Wetherspoon branch has put off potential new landlords, its letting agent has said, but he remains confident a new tenant will be found.

The Bull in Fakenham is continuing its search for new tenants to take on the property.

The pub on Bridge Street had its alcohol licence reinstated back in September after it lapsed in November 2020 due to an administrative error.

The historic market town pub, which is believed to date back to 1837, closed in January 2019 after the landlord went bankrupt.

The pub, which is owned by the Wellington Pub Company, is still looking for someone to take it on, with Fleurets, a leisure property specialist, working as the agent.

The sign outside The Bull on Bridge Street.

The sign outside The Bull on Bridge Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Simon Jackaman, divisional director at Fleurets, said there has been plenty of interest, but factors are working against the property.

“There have been a number of viewings," he said, "and some of these have viewed twice, so there has been some positive comments but with most it’s either the size of the property or its close proximity to the Wetherspoons pub opposite which has unfortunately resulted in little active interest."

The pub is across the road from The Limes, a JD Wetherspoon branch.

Mr Jackaman is determined to find The Bull a new owner.

“I remain 100pc committed to finding the right tenant for the property and my client," he said.

The Bull in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Bull in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

“I continue to vigorously market the property and I remain confident that a new tenant will be found soon. I continue to receive calls and enquiries so interest remains.”

The pub is located near Woodspring House care home, and some concern was raised by neighbours via letters regarding anti-social behaviour and noise when the licensing hearing was held.

The sub-committee’s report said the applicant had made an attempt to reassure the local community that they were not seeking to extend the opening hours and, in fact, wanted to reduce them.


Wesley Spinks
Peter Walsh
Aaron McMillan
