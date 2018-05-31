Search

Advanced search

New operators announced for controversial car park

PUBLISHED: 15:09 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 23 June 2020

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Archant

There will be changes for a controversial market town car park after it changed hands.

Sign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parking charges. Picture:ArchantSign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parking charges. Picture:Archant

North Norfolk district council have taken the place of National Parking Enforcement (NPE) as operational managers for the Miller’s Walk car park in Fakenham.

The car park on Whitehorse Street became a hot topic in the town after a number of parking fines were disputed.

You may also want to watch:

John Rest, Fakenham South councillor and leader of the Independent Group of North Norfolk District Council, said: “NNDC are pleased to have secured the contract to manage this public car park at Millers Walk.

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“There will be slight operational differences with this site, so I urge members of the public to familiarise themselves with the notice.”

While the car park is managed by the district council, their parking permits will not be valid to use at the privately owned car park.

The car park has been free since December after NPE’s contract expired.

Parking is free for the first two hours, then £1 for two hours, and then 70p for every additional hour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Garden centre owner hopes royal visit will encourage others back

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

New operators announced for controversial car park

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari

‘You just don’t realise how kind people can be’ - Builders deliver almost 3000 meals during lockdown

The builders delivered food to elderly, shielding and vulnerable people. Picture: Claire Johnston

Social distancing markers placed in seaside town

The laying of the decals in Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Lockdown latest - which businesses must stay closed?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

Most Read

Garden centre owner hopes royal visit will encourage others back

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

New operators announced for controversial car park

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari

‘You just don’t realise how kind people can be’ - Builders deliver almost 3000 meals during lockdown

The builders delivered food to elderly, shielding and vulnerable people. Picture: Claire Johnston

Social distancing markers placed in seaside town

The laying of the decals in Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Lockdown latest - which businesses must stay closed?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘Fiasco’ - technical issues interrupt council review of its children’s services

Norfolk county council has been criticised for a technical “fiasco” which forced them to reschedule a key oversight meeting into the work of its children’s services. Photo: YouTube/NCC

‘Get kids back to schools’ - PM’s plea as pandemic sees inequalities worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Lockdown latest - which businesses must stay closed?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

New operators announced for controversial car park

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Woman refused food and medicine after being admitted to home, inquest hears

Mrs Tomlin was admitted to Bilney Hall Care Home, near Dereham, after the death of her husband Picture: Ian Burt