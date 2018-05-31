New operators announced for controversial car park

Millers Walk, Fakenham. Photo: Adam Lazzari Archant

There will be changes for a controversial market town car park after it changed hands.

Sign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parking charges. Picture:Archant Sign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parking charges. Picture:Archant

North Norfolk district council have taken the place of National Parking Enforcement (NPE) as operational managers for the Miller’s Walk car park in Fakenham.

The car park on Whitehorse Street became a hot topic in the town after a number of parking fines were disputed.

John Rest, Fakenham South councillor and leader of the Independent Group of North Norfolk District Council, said: “NNDC are pleased to have secured the contract to manage this public car park at Millers Walk.

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher. Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“There will be slight operational differences with this site, so I urge members of the public to familiarise themselves with the notice.”

While the car park is managed by the district council, their parking permits will not be valid to use at the privately owned car park.

The car park has been free since December after NPE’s contract expired.

Parking is free for the first two hours, then £1 for two hours, and then 70p for every additional hour.