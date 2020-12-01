New town bench divides opinion
A new bench installed in Fakenham has been unveiled.
Fakenham Town Council revealed the new bench outside the town’s library on Oak Street, with plenty of people having their say on it.
The new bench is part of the plans to upgrade the library triangle and is being funded by the market towns initiative grant from North Norfolk District Council.
Councillor George Acheson said he was delighted that after a long delay the branch was finally in place, saying the “individual personalised design of these pieces is a credit to councillor, Tim Duffy”.
"It is a modern design, that is meant to be attractive a comfortable."
The bench is unique to the town, and is covered in the town council's crest.
However, when a picture was posted to the town’s community board, plenty of people shared their thoughts.
One person said, “I’m not sure what it’s supposed to be? If it’s seating, not the best I’ve seen.”