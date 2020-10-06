New ‘occasional care’ apartments delayed slightly because of pandemic

A CGI mockup of what the finished Meadow Walk apartments on Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham will look like. Picture: Housing 21 Archant

New apartments for people needing “occasional care” have been slightly delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing and Care Manager for Meadow Walk, Jayne Read, has worked for Housing 21 for four years. Picture: Housing 21 Housing and Care Manager for Meadow Walk, Jayne Read, has worked for Housing 21 for four years. Picture: Housing 21

Meadow Walk apartments on Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham is being developed by Housing 21 in partnership with Norfolk County Council and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC). The site is still opening in Spring next year but will be six weeks late.

The build, which started in July 2019, is part of a partnership with NNDC and represents 66 of the 3,000 living places the council plan to provide by 2028.

Housing and Care Manager for Meadow Walk, Jayne Read, has worked for Housing 21 for four years.

She said: “I have been keeping a keen eye on the progress of the build, despite only recently being appointed into this role, and I’m pleased that we have only experienced a delay of six weeks as a result of the pandemic.

Bill Borrett and Karen Ward, representing the county and district councils, break ground with their colleagues and developers Housing 21 in Fakenham back in 2019. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Bill Borrett and Karen Ward, representing the county and district councils, break ground with their colleagues and developers Housing 21 in Fakenham back in 2019. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

“I’m looking forward to speaking more with the local community of Fakenham.

“I am very passionate about caring for and supporting others.

“I’m particularly excited about welcoming all new residents and helping them all to have a happy, comfortable and fulfilled life within the new scheme.”

The development will have 24-hour on-site care teams for emergency response and those who need more planned care.

There will also be a communal lounge and landscaped gardens.

The build will also offer new services to the town with an on-site café bistro and hair salon for the local community.

These new services will also create up to 40 jobs in the town, not including cleaning staff and the salon, which will be rented commercially.

Tracy Jones, Head of Extra Care at Housing 21 said: “When we started construction we never could have predicted what was ahead of us.

“Throughout the pandemic, our Extra Care schemes have proven to be a safe haven compared to other forms of housing and care for older people.

“For the past few months, our staff really did rise to the challenge by ensuring residents were safe and well at all times. They were also amazing at lifting spirits for those who were unable to see their loved ones during lockdown.”

Meadow Walk is set to welcome its first residents in spring 2021.