'We can't lose anything else, can we' - new owner steps in the save historic shop

PUBLISHED: 18:42 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 24 February 2020

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant

Archant

The new owner of a historic sweet shop said it could have closed its doors if she did not step in.

Inside Sew Sweets, formally Sweets n Things in Fakenham is reopening in February. Picture Archant

Fay Dewing, 55, the owner of Sew Sweets, formerly Sweets n Things of Fakenham, is preparing the shop ahead of its reopening this month.

Mrs Dewing said: "Fakenham lost the post office, so we can't lose anything else, can we. So that was part of my decision."

The 55-year-old has been involved with the shop for the last year, helping out previous owner Lisa Mallet, who is now looking after a pub.

The new owner is not just in charge of the sweet shop. She also provides uniforms for the schools in the market town, as well as sewing and clothes alterations, and looks after the info hub which is located in the shop.

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant

Mrs Dewing is looking forward to her new role - she said: "I'm slightly nervous, but excited as well. I have promised Lisa that I will do my very best to keep everything going so that all her effort here is carried on and not been wasted.

"I'm happy, I'm really content here, I've really loved being here with Lisa. I felt that this is where I should be, so I will do whatever it takes, however many hours, I'll do it and keep it going."

The shop is undergoing some refurbishment but is still open as normal.

Sew Sweets, formally Sweets n Things in Fakenham is reopening in February. Picture Archant

The name change is based on what Fay is best known for, her sewing. She said she wants to give the shop a traditional feel, based on her love for the classic sweet shops of the 1950s. They will also start stocking fudges and chocolates made by people in Norfolk.

Sew Sweets officially opens on Saturday, February 29 with a visit from Carl the minion, from the Despicable Me film franchise. They will be handing out free goodie bags and will have a Cancer Research tub for small donations for anyone wanting a picture with Carl.

There will also be taste samples and a raffle.

