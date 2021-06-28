Couple steps forward to take over 'beautiful' jewellers

Published: 4:30 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:11 PM June 28, 2021

Ross Chapman (right), and his partner, Harry Rutter (left) will take over J.Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market Place in Fakenham in August. - Credit: Harry Rutter

The new owners of a Fakenham jewellers said the town's appeal was behind them taking over a shop which had looked set to close.

Nick Bencze announced he was retiring from his role as owner of J.Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market Place in Fakenham earlier this month.

The 63-year-old, who has been at the shop for the past 16 years, hoped somebody would take over the premises and keep the name going in the town.

Luckily for Mr Bencze, two men are stepping up to the plate.

J.Metcalf Jewellers on Upper Market Place in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ross Chapman, and his partner, Harry Rutter, will take over the business in August, when he hopes to retire.

Mr Chapman, who is 22, currently runs his own watch repair workshop in Peterborough, along with Mr Rutter. The pair have been looking for an opportunity and pounced on the chance.

“I saw the article and the first thing I did was contact him straight away,” the 22-year-old said.

Ross Chapman has been repairing watches for the past five years. - Credit: Harry Rutter.

“He heard from me before he even had the chance to read the article.

"I’ve been looking for a jewellery store and this one in Fakenham is perfect for me, it’s a lovely area with nice people and it spoke to me.

“I am a watchmaker by trade and have been doing that for the last five years, however, I enjoy selling things. I’ve worked a lot in retail through my life and I wanted to get back into buying and selling things.”

L Chapman Repairs in Peterborough, owned by Ross Chapman, and his partner, Harry Rutter. - Credit: Harry Rutter

The 22-year-old said he "fell" into the industry. He was working in London as a gym instructor and a friend of his had a watch shop.

They showed him what they were doing and he took a liking to it straight away, even getting a job in a repair shop. He then decided to move back to Peterborough to open L Chapman Repairs.

They said the name of the jewellers will stay the same.

Harry Rutter, co-owner and business manager, said: "I'm very aware of how important it is to keep the shop's beautiful and well-known exterior, we won't be changing a thing.

Ross Chapman said the jewellers in Fakenham spoke to him and that was behind his reasons for taking it over. - Credit: Harry Rutter

“We will however be bringing the business into the 21st century with a fresh website and have already launched J. Metcalf Jewellers on social media.”