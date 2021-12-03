Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Restaurant and bakery business branches out - into beauty

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:02 PM December 3, 2021
Kelly Smith, senior beautician at Purely Polished beauty salon and nail bar​​​​​​​. 

Kelly Smith, senior beautician at Purely Polished beauty salon and nail bar. - Credit: Supplied by Purely Polished

A team which runs a restaurant and a bakery in Burnham Market has added to its armoury by branching out into the field of beauty treatments as well. 

Purely Polished beauty salon and nail bar has just opened in the coastal village, to the west of Wells. 

It is being run by the same team behind the No Twenty9 bar and restaurant and the No Thirty3 bakery.

Rachael Parke, general manager, admitted she was thrilled with how the new business had started off. 

She said: "It offers the perfect place to relax, restore and revive."

She said the salon's senior beautician was Kelly Smith, and that the venue featured two treatment rooms, an area for doing nails and a retail space. 

She added: "It's a great social place to enjoy a spot of pampering with a friend and we can even pour you a cocktail or a glass of bubbles to help you celebrate a spot of ‘me time’."

Purely Polished is open Tuesday through to Saturday. 


