Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Norfolk village celebrates ties with USA by unveiling new sign

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:39 PM August 1, 2022
Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30.

Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30. - Credit: Kevin Osman

There might be more than 3,000 miles between them, but one Norfolk village has been keen to celebrate its strong links with the USA. 

A new sign was unveiled in Wicken Green, near Fakenham, on Saturday (July 30) as part of its ongoing Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

It recognises historic ties with the United States, whose airmen were based at RAF Sculthorpe during the Cold War. 

Ian Brown at the new sign ceremony in Wicken Green

Ian Brown at the new sign ceremony in Wicken Green - Credit: Kevin Osman

The village of Wicken Green was only conceived in 1996 - four years after the base's closure. 

Lieutenant Colonel Michael W Bien, the new operations commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron, unveiled the sign, alongside three other members of the 67th Squadron.

The privately-funded sign came into being courtesy of local community spirit, both in terms of fundraising and the creation of the sign itself. 

Mark White, who oversees various village projects and came up with the concept and design, said the landmark had cost around £10,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village petrol station passing fuel savings on to drivers
  2. 2 Driver's blast at petrol station price 'lottery'
  3. 3 Road blocked after three vehicle crash in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days
  2. 5 Boots apologies as lack of pharmacist restricts opening hours
  3. 6 Wells carnival chair invites everyone to the party
  4. 7 Sunflowers shine at farm's first ever open weekend
  5. 8 Hundreds enjoy weekend of entertainment at maritime festival
  6. 9 New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station
  7. 10 Norfolk village celebrates ties with USA by unveiling new sign

Residents got together to create a worthy tribute designed to last a century, beginning in the Platinum Jubilee year.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael W Bien, the new operations Commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron, unveiled the sign

Lieutenant Colonel Michael W Bien, the new operations Commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron, unveiled the sign in Wicken Green - Credit: Kevin Osman

Made of heavy galvanised steel, the sign is some 30mm thick and depicts a rowan, or wicken-tree.  

Another resident, Nick Way, who works as a design engineer for King's Lynn based R&L Engineering, utilised his company to create the CAD files from the design and plasma cut the sign top. They manufactured and galvanised the sign and post at a cut price. 

A team of village volunteers dug out and concreted in the base, and a local tree surgeon, Jon Court, brought in a heavy excavator to lift the 180kg steel top onto the steel post.

Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30

Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30 - Credit: Kevin Osman

Iain Urquhart, of the Green Park Rural Centre and the village jubilee committee, paid a local builder to build a stone and brick base to complete the project.

The signing ceremony also featured the American national anthem, the pledge of allegiance, the Ode to the 47th, a bugler, choir and military vehicles.

There was also a parade through the village of the ‘Silver Pheasant’, a symbol of the heroism displayed by the American servicemen in 1953 during the terrible floods that devastated the Norfolk coastline.

The village crier at the new sign ceremony in Wicken Green

The village crier at the new sign ceremony in Wicken Green - Credit: Kevin Osman

A time capsule was buried in Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30.

A time capsule was buried in Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30 - Credit: Kevin Osman

Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30.

Wicken Green in Fakenham has unveiled a new sign after hosting a ceremony on July 30. - Credit: Kevin Osman

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park

New play equipment unveiled ahead of opening

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ami and Ewan Hook-Ireland outside Addenbrooke's Hospital where she spent time recovering

Mum who was left bedbound aiming to conquer triathlon

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

School submits application for new MUGA pitch

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Julia Taylor-Stanley (left) and Hilary Davis (right), from Artemis Films, have just started their three-phase plan

Team behind ‘state-of-the-art’ Norfolk film studio share their vision

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon