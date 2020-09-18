Search

New sport causing a racket in a market town

PUBLISHED: 13:25 18 September 2020

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane hosted the first Pickleball session. Picture: Everyone Active.

A new sport is causing quite a racket in a market town.

The first session was so popular that Chairman and organiser, Richard Crook said he had to turn people away. Picture: Ian BurtThe first session was so popular that Chairman and organiser, Richard Crook said he had to turn people away. Picture: Ian Burt

The new sport of pickleball is growing quickly across the world and now Fakenham has its own club to get people playing.

Set up by Active Fakenham, pickleball is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. On a smaller court, two to four players use solid paddles made of wood to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.

The first session on September 12 at Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre was so popular that chairman and organiser, Richard Crook said he had to turn people away.

Mr Crook has now booked an additional court to cope with demand.

The chairman believes the popularity is due to the accessibility of the sport. With a range of ages taking part.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Mr Crook at richard@activefakenham.org.uk. Booking is essential due to covid safety measures.

