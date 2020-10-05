‘Sad day’ as 100-year-old tree falls in town
PUBLISHED: 09:37 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 05 October 2020
The mayor of a market town has called it a “sad day” after a tree aged over 100 fell down.
A Wisteria tree in Newman’s Yard, Fakenham, fell on September 29 after being battered by wind and rain. The tree has stood in the town for the last 100 years.
Mayor of Fakenham Gilly Foortse said: “It’s a very sad day for Fakenham.
“We were all very fond of it as it has been there forever and a day, it held a special place in all of our hearts.
“It was a joy to behold in the springtime when in full flower.”
The tree is now being cleared away.
