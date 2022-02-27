Former brigadier Nicky Moffatt to speak at women's day event

Brigadier Nicky Moffatt will speak at The Hoste in Burnham Market. - Credit: Supplied

She was once the highest ranking female in the British Army, and now Nicky Moffatt is heading to north Norfolk for an International Women’s Day talk.

Ms Moffatt, 60, who retired with the rank of brigadier in 2012, will be the guest speaker at a lunch event at The Hoste in Burnham Market on Sunday, March 6.

She was in the armed forces for 27 years, serving in the field army as well as in strategy, policy and finance roles in army headquarters and the Ministry of Defence.

Brigadier Nicky Moffatt will speak at The Hoste in Burnham Market. - Credit: Supplied

She is now an executive coach and professional speaker who aims to "develop leadership capability and inspire people to be the best they can be".

Ms Moffatt was made a CBE in the 2012 New Years Honours and was recognised by the BBC's 100 Women in 2014.

The lunch event costs £55, email events@thehoste.com to book.

Brigadier Nicky Moffatt will speak at The Hoste in Burnham Market. - Credit: Supplied



