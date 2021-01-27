Published: 10:54 AM January 27, 2021

A woman's call for a council to fell a tree overhanging her house has been answered - despite it being protected by a preservation order.

Jacqueline Alexander submitted an application to the council to have a tree removed that hangs over the back of her house on Hayes Lane in Fakenham over fears it might fall down.

The tree stands on the street, and it was unclear who owned it, so Mrs Alexander submitted a tree work application to NNDC.

Jacqueline Alexander submitted an application to the council to have a tree removed that hangs over the back of her house on Hayes Lane after she said it appears ‘dead inside'. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council planning application

The tree is subject to a tree preservation order, which prohibits things such as cutting down, wilful destruction and uprooting without the local planning authority’s written consent.

In the application, Mrs Alexander said, “It is at high risk of collapsing which would cause a substantial amount of damage to my home if it were to come down of its own accord.”

NNDC has granted consent for the proposed work to cut down the tree and leave the stump, subject to a replacement tree being planted in the earliest planting season in a position to be agreed with the council's landscape officer.