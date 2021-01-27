Council agrees to fell "high risk tree" - despite protection order
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council planning application
A woman's call for a council to fell a tree overhanging her house has been answered - despite it being protected by a preservation order.
Jacqueline Alexander submitted an application to the council to have a tree removed that hangs over the back of her house on Hayes Lane in Fakenham over fears it might fall down.
The tree stands on the street, and it was unclear who owned it, so Mrs Alexander submitted a tree work application to NNDC.
The tree is subject to a tree preservation order, which prohibits things such as cutting down, wilful destruction and uprooting without the local planning authority’s written consent.
In the application, Mrs Alexander said, “It is at high risk of collapsing which would cause a substantial amount of damage to my home if it were to come down of its own accord.”
NNDC has granted consent for the proposed work to cut down the tree and leave the stump, subject to a replacement tree being planted in the earliest planting season in a position to be agreed with the council's landscape officer.
Most Read
- 1 Town faces more disruption after resurfacing fails
- 2 Chocolate factory gets coronavirus cases down to two following outbreak
- 3 'My heart was racing' - Horse rider's shocking encounter with speeding van
- 4 Waits for second Covid jabs on target in our region
- 5 Medal of US airman who saved 18 lives in 1953 floods returns to Norfolk
- 6 Surgery turns away people asking for 'spare' Covid vaccines
- 7 Covid led to huge fall in Norfolk parking fines and £1.3m budget hole
- 8 Ice warning after freezing temperatures overnight
- 9 Covid rates continue to slow but national deaths pass 100,000
- 10 Teenager creates bucket list for 'amazing' dog after cancer diagnosis