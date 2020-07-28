‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple
PUBLISHED: 14:01 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 28 July 2020
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011
Fines for drivers parking illegally have almost tripled in a North Norfolk market town over the last three years - while fines for parking in disabled spots increased eightfold.
Figures obtained by a freedom of information request from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) show the amount of money they received in fines from January 2016 until March 2020 from car parks in Fakenham.
NNDC run six pay-and-display car parks in the town, Bridge Street, Community Centre, Highfields, Queens Road, The Limes and took over the management of Miller’s Walk just last month.
The council runs more than 25 coastal, resort and standard car parks across North Norfolk.
The car parks, which usually open 24 hours-a-day are free from 6pm to 8am, with parking charges applied from 8am to 6pm.
Since 2016 the council has received £27,011.71 in fines for people parking wrongfully in the car parks.
A spokesperson for NNDC said: “The number of fines has risen simply due to an increase of offences.”
You may also want to watch:
Out of all the fines received, £1,408 was made up of fines for people parking in disabled spaces without the correct permit.
During 2017, the council received £70 in fines for wrongful parking in disabled spots.
A year later, it had increased by eight times, with £560 worth of fines for the offence, with Bridge Street being the hot spot for parking offences, with £210.
The spokesperson added: “We urge visitors to remember that disabled bays are there for those who really need them.
“NNDC has five car parks, so it is never acceptable to deny a disabled bay to a blue badge holder if you are not a blue badge holder yourself.”
Between 2017 and 2018, the total amount raised in a year jumped from £3,343 to £9,255.09, with Bridge Street bringing in a third of the money raised with £3,810.09 worth of fines.
Since NNDC took over management of Bridge street, it has become a hot spot for fines, with £8,380.71 made in the last three years.
It also resurfaced the Highfield Road car park in 2018, converting it from free parking to pay and display.
However, since it converted, the car park has received the lowest amounts of fine, with only £793 worth.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.