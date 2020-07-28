Search

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

PUBLISHED: 14:01 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 28 July 2020

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

Fines for drivers parking illegally have almost tripled in a North Norfolk market town over the last three years - while fines for parking in disabled spots increased eightfold.

Figures obtained by a freedom of information request from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) show the amount of money they received in fines from January 2016 until March 2020 from car parks in Fakenham.

NNDC run six pay-and-display car parks in the town, Bridge Street, Community Centre, Highfields, Queens Road, The Limes and took over the management of Miller’s Walk just last month.

The council runs more than 25 coastal, resort and standard car parks across North Norfolk.

The car parks, which usually open 24 hours-a-day are free from 6pm to 8am, with parking charges applied from 8am to 6pm.

NNDC's Bridge Street carpark in Fakenham has become a hotspot for fines over the last three years. Picture: Aaron McMillanNNDC's Bridge Street carpark in Fakenham has become a hotspot for fines over the last three years. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Since 2016 the council has received £27,011.71 in fines for people parking wrongfully in the car parks.

A spokesperson for NNDC said: “The number of fines has risen simply due to an increase of offences.”

Out of all the fines received, £1,408 was made up of fines for people parking in disabled spaces without the correct permit.

Disabled parking space sign post for badge holders only at shopping mallDisabled parking space sign post for badge holders only at shopping mall

During 2017, the council received £70 in fines for wrongful parking in disabled spots.

A year later, it had increased by eight times, with £560 worth of fines for the offence, with Bridge Street being the hot spot for parking offences, with £210.

The spokesperson added: “We urge visitors to remember that disabled bays are there for those who really need them.

“NNDC has five car parks, so it is never acceptable to deny a disabled bay to a blue badge holder if you are not a blue badge holder yourself.”

Highfield car-park in Fakenham. Picture: Google MapsHighfield car-park in Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Between 2017 and 2018, the total amount raised in a year jumped from £3,343 to £9,255.09, with Bridge Street bringing in a third of the money raised with £3,810.09 worth of fines.

Since NNDC took over management of Bridge street, it has become a hot spot for fines, with £8,380.71 made in the last three years.

It also resurfaced the Highfield Road car park in 2018, converting it from free parking to pay and display.

However, since it converted, the car park has received the lowest amounts of fine, with only £793 worth.

